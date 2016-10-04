30 Wednesday Addams Costumes For The Girl Who Only Wears Black

On Wednesdays, we wear black. Just kidding. But if you ever needed an excuse to wear black, look no further than Wednesday Addams, the original goth girl (besides, oh, we don't know, a Salem witch). There's a little bit of Wednesday's all-black-everything trope in all of us. And her iconic uniform has served as inspiration for many a Halloween costume past. Or, of course, the mood board of your typical New Yorker.
That's why, despite Halloween falling on a Monday this year, playing Wednesday come October 31 is fair game. (But the Native American bit is not! You know why.) It's time to reach into the depths of your soul and scrounge up all of the black dresses, white collars, black stockings, and black shoes you can find. Ahead, we've got 30 ways to accentuate your RBF à la the princess of darkness herself. And if anyone asks what you are, have your Addams family comebacks locked and loaded. For example, when someone asks "Where's your costume?" You say: "This is my costume. I'm a homicidal maniac. They look just like everyone else."
