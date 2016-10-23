Passion, intrigue, and a sexy side of surprises: The week leading up to Halloween is delivering all that we could hope for and more. On Monday, messenger Mercury slips into Scorpio, joining the sun there until the 12th of November. Forget about saying it with flowers or anything obvious. This alluring astrological cycle prefers seductive subtexts and the craftily customised touch. Sit back and observe before making your move. The element of surprise will work in everyone's favour.



And since legit Halloween falls on a Monday next week, we'll obviously be celebrating this weekend. With the moon in sartorial Libra until Saturday night, the vision will be there for anyone wishing to show up at the party with strong costume game intact. And it gets better: Around 3 a.m. in the morning, the moon heads into haunting and mysterious Scorpio. This erotically charged energy could make your celebrations a whole lot sultrier — but, as we know, vampires don't have the right to just start biting (Tic Tacs or no) and could get the business end of a broomstick if they do.



Sunday's new moon in Scorpio sets the stage for more intensity and soulful bonding. Chemistry could bubble in a brand-new cauldron; or, existing relationships could hit a more serious stride. Scorpio vibes are "all or nothing," so whether for pleasure or business, this is a day to devote yourself wholeheartedly to anything you are passionate about.



