When you think of fashion weeks, it's London, Milan, New York and Paris that spring to mind. But for the past few years, cities further afield have caught the attention of the industry, following a shift in focus on new, leading markets in Asia and beyond. In May 2015, Karl Lagerfeld invited the fashion elite to the Dongdaemun Design Plaza, a futuristic spaceship-like building designed by the late Zaha Hadid and South Korean-based Samoo Architects & Engineers for the Chanel Resort show. He said at the time: “I think people don’t know so much about [Seoul]. They know everything about China and Japan, but I think they don’t know so much about [South] Korea. I thought it was a good idea.”



Ever the forward-thinking fashion leader, Lagerfeld was onto a good thing and for the past few seasons editors and bloggers alike have headed to South Korea shortly after the shows have wrapped up in Europe for Seoul Fashion Week, fast becoming our favourite new destination for the fiercest street style. From K-Pop stars and rappers to Neo-Punks and Vetements devotees (who queued en masse for the guerrilla-style garage sale that took place with Matches Fashion a few days ago), Seoul has fast become a sartorial hotspot.



Click on for our roundup of the best looks from Seoul Fashion Week SS17...