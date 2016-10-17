Disney Just Dropped Its Coolest Collab To Date

Just when you thought you'd seen fashion's best takes on Disney, one of our favourite indie brands has upped the game. While classic designers have given us the grown-up collaborations we've always dreamed of, Lazy Oaf founder and head designer Gemma Shiel has let the brand's "keeping it weird" motto truly capture our nostalgic hearts.
Throughout the next month, Lazy Oaf will be dropping its Disney collections in honour of four separate stories: Starting October 20, you can get your hands on the powder-pink and baby-blue denim pieces inspired by Marie from The Aristocats, as well as a pastel hoodie that embodies Cinderella's street style alter ego; on October 27, you can embrace your inner Cruella de Vil (minus the real fur, of course) with 101 Dalmatians-inspired grunge pieces; and, for the true Disneyphile, the label's Americana take on Mickey Mouse will be available November 3. The 26-piece offering doesn't just pay homage to our beloved throwback characters — it also hits the right mix of the trends we're all looking to. Seriously, even the most fashionable won't be able to resist it.
Click through to see the selection in full — it's everything you'll want to wear on your next Disney parks visit, and more.
