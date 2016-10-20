Horror film fans, rejoice! Arriving just in time for Halloween, SHUDDER is a new streaming service that can essentially be described as a Netflix for fright-seekers. Launching today in the UK and Ireland, the platform offers over 200 hand-picked movies and TV shows (many of which are unavailable to stream elsewhere) that promise to serve “both the casual and hardcore fan of horror and suspense-filled entertainment.” Better still, new premieres and exclusives will be made available each month, for those who like their thrills freshly served. Subscriptions cost £4.99 per month or £49.99 for a year’s membership – and you can take SHUDDER for a test run first with a week’s free trial.
Curating the extensive SHUDDER library are scary movie veterans Colin Geddes and Sam Zimmerman, programmer of the Toronto Film Festival’s Midnight Madness section and former editor of horror flick magazine Fangoria respectively. Their selections are divided into comprehensive categories so you can easily find “what you’re hunting for” (in the words of the SHUDDER search bar) and range from early favourites like 1957’s The Curse of Frankenstein and cult classics like George A.Romero’s Night of the Living Dead through modern masterpieces such as Swedish horror-romance Let the Right One In. Add to the mix a treasure trove of lesser-known gems and numerous offerings from the genre’s rising stars and it’s looking likely we may never sleep again (or not without checking under the bed first.) Here, to celebrate SHUDDER’s launch, we’ve selected 10 of the best, blood-curdling movies the platform has to offer.
Sign up to SHUDDER at www.shudder.com from 20th October.
