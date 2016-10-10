For fall, Hailey Baldwin threw seasonal norms out the window and debuted the most stunning new shade of bright, summery blonde. That's right, the fashion It girl and proud owner of a forthcoming makeup line just traded in her ombré lob for a much lighter 'do.
Many people adopt a deeper color in the cooler months, one that can match burgundy flannels and brown leather boots (and gingerbread!). Baldwin, though, isn't one for following rules. The 19-year-old model has always been playful with her look. When she first hit the scene (at the ripe age of 17), she paired a shaggy platinum cut with very dark eyebrows. The edgy combo of platinum and dark brown — a match that we love — put her on the beauty map.
Since then she's tried on many beauty looks: dark, light, and everything in between. She went longer, darker, and more romantic before ending up right back where she started: a super-blonde cut with dark eyebrows. Hey, sometimes a look just clicks — just look at Anna Wintour.
Click through to see Baldwin's beauty transformation — ending with her most recent dreamy cut and color.
