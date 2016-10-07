Twitter's Having A Field Day Over Sean Penn's Rumoured May-December Romance

Erin Donnelly
Sean Penn might have a new girlfriend, and Twitter can't handle it. That may have something to do with the fact that Leila George, whom the actor was photographed kissing in Hawaii this week, is just 24 years old. Penn happens to be 56, and is father to a 25-year-old daughter, Dylan, and 23-year-old son, Hopper.

The plot thickens when you consider that George, a native of Australia, is the daughter of actors Vincent D'Onofrio and Greta Scacchi, who were a couple in the '90s.

Twitter, naturally, is beside itself. Much of the banter references D'Onofrio's habit of playing intimidating characters on film and TV.

"Sean Penn is dating Vincent D'Onofrio's daughter and my first thought was: 'I can't wait for Sean Penn to get murdered by Vincent D'Onofrio,'" one user joked.
And then there was the inevitable eye-rolling over yet another middle-aged man dating a woman younger than his daughter.

Can't wait to see how this all plays out.

