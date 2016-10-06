You can add Lena Dunham's name to the list of celebrities supporting Kim Kardashian after her robbery in Paris.
The Girls star addressed the scary ordeal during her interview on "The Breakfast Club" yesterday.
“[It's] so awful, " Dunham said of the incident. "I literally am thinking about her every day like she’s my friend even though I don’t know her. I’m like, ‘Is she feeling okay? Is she talking to somebody?' I’m worried."
Like Chrissy Teigen and James Corden, Dunham is also dismayed about the influx of jokes about Kardashian's experience.
"What I really hate about this Kim thing is that people are feeling so much license to make jokes," she shared. "That’s a human being and she may have put her life on display in a specific way and you may not agree with everything that she does, but that is a woman, and a mother and a daughter who’s just been put through something so heinous. My heart is with Kim.”
Good looking out, Lena.
Watch the video below for Dunham's comments, which begin around the 8-minute mark.
