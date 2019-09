As Shulman says in her Editor’s letter, women don’t want to just see clothes on models, they want to see those clothes on real women. “It is just as exciting, and certainly as interesting, to see fashion worn by people who have nothing to do with the industry and whose daily lives are far removed from it,” she writes. Not least of all because if you’re an online shopper, you don’t want to see what clothes look like on a 5’10 size 8 model, you want to see them on someone who looks like you. (As Bill Murray’s fake Twitter account suggested "every Olympic event should include one average person competing for reference" – maybe the same technique could be employed for demonstrating items of clothing…?)Magazine, brand or customer, you can’t have failed to notice the fashion industry changing. There’s a seismic shift happening and we’re in the eye of the storm. In many ways yes, Vogue are right en vogue. Fashion is becoming more about the real; the reality of what you and I wear and how we wear it in our day-to-day lives.Though her comments were overshadowed by other statements published last week, this is something Sarah Mower touched on in the U.S. Vogue Milan round table: "Are these the real women? Is this a wider change in the fashion industry?" she asked. "Everyone has been able to relax about 'fashion.' The non-photographed interested me far more: to a woman, the pros had all packed their midi floral dresses and sandals, and that was the fashion news for me. Where had this permission stemmed from? Why, Vetements ' revival of floral peasanty frocks. Yet that is a broad-spectrum, down-home, nonexclusive aesthetic that, I think, has allowed everyone to relax about 'fashion.'"Back in the UK Shulman sings from the same song sheet. “In this issue we replace models with a series of professional women,” she writes, “and explore our abiding relationship with what hangs in our wardrobes.” Professional women. Abiding relationships. Non-photographed. Real. They’re all nice ideas, but is Vogue really about all those things? No. Vogue, outside of this issue, is about fantasy and aspiration. And no matter how many ‘real women’ issues it puts on the newsstands, as long as Vogue is full of a fantasy that is only one colour and one shape, it’s still going to be causing and reflecting, like a hall of mirrors, everything that’s wrong with the industry.So please, Vogue, step up and challenge the fashion industry’s idea of beauty. Challenge us as fans of fashion. Paint us new fantasies. Don’t just look at what’s happening around you and give us what you think we want. Because the internet can do that just fine on its own. And really, where’s the fun in that anyway?