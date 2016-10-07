Landing a Vogue cover has long been a rite of passage for supermodels and superstars alike. Where Vogue’s real (sorry, that word’s going to get used a lot) problems lie is that those covers have mostly been dominated by white women. Blame casting agents for not signing a diverse enough pool of models, blame designers for not having enough diversity at their shows, blame Vogue: the lack of diversity on the cover is both an indicator and a cause of the industry’s diversity problem.



In January 2015, Jourdan Dunn was the first solo black model on its cover for 12 years. 12 years! Before her it was Naomi Campbell in August 2002. And sadly, diversity doesn’t seem to be a big part of Shulman’s vision for this ‘real’ issue either. Flicking through the magazine, it’s a predominantly caucasian affair. That’s not to take away from the incredibly impressive women who do star in its pages – architectural historian Shumi Bose, charity director Brita Fernandez Schmidt, Hello Love Studio Creative Director Jane Hutchinson and ice-cream brand innovator Kitty Travers, a few of the extremely smart women behind London’s crossrail project. But black women are still very much in the minority, even amongst these ‘real’ women.



Which brings us back to the problem with the ‘real’ thing: how do we define real? Are models not real women? Does being real mean being representative? Does Vogue have a responsibility to be representative? Is one woman’s ‘real’ the same as another’s? Is ‘reality’ TV star turned one of the world’s most influential women Kim Kardashian ‘real’? Is the steely, well educated Shulman ‘real’?