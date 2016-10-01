This much is true: Flower crowns pop up every spring like clockwork. However, this year was especially big for them, as they made appearances in spring fashion shows, music festivals worldwide, and even on Snapchat. But have you ever stopped to ask yourself how (and why) the whimsical headdress got its start?
We thank Frida Kahlo, the Mexican artist who died in 1954 but left us with the amazing art she made — beyond just her paintings. We might even go as far as to say she made the flower crown trend what it is today — more than a half-century ago. In rare footage, above, posted on Afropunk’s Facebook page, the iconic artist is shown taking freshly picked red and pink petals, and pinning them in her famous updo.
It was a look she wore often. Sometimes she wove blooms between rows of colourful ribbons; other times she wore them alone. It's been said that Kahlo was influenced by Mexican traditions — both the vibrant colours and symbolism — and used flowers in her paintings and fashions to demonstrate pride in her culture. According to various reports, she also loved bringing her appreciation of nature to life, and once declared: “I paint flowers so they will not die.”
And died they have not. We tip our flower crowns to you, Frida Kahlo.
