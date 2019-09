We thank Frida Kahlo, the Mexican artist who died in 1954 but left us with the amazing art she made — beyond just her paintings. We might even go as far as to say she made the flower crown trend what it is today — more than a half-century ago. In rare footage, above, posted on Afropunk’s Facebook page , the iconic artist is shown taking freshly picked red and pink petals, and pinning them in her famous updo.It was a look she wore often. Sometimes she wove blooms between rows of colourful ribbons; other times she wore them alone. It's been said that Kahlo was influenced by Mexican traditions — both the vibrant colours and symbolism — and used flowers in her paintings and fashions to demonstrate pride in her culture. According to various reports , she also loved bringing her appreciation of nature to life, and once declared: “I paint flowers so they will not die.”And died they have not. We tip our flower crowns to you, Frida Kahlo.