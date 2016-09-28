Need A New Bag? Here Are 30 Options You'll Love

Bags are hard to shop for. Although they have a lot of utility — they're used to tote our items all around town — designers only have so many ways to get creative. So when it comes to shopping for a new handbag, we're usually on the prowl for something functional, but also exciting. Sometimes, that means a small velvet bag that can hold only a few business cards and a lipstick. Other times, it's a light-blue backpack that looks sleek enough to take to work. Regardless of the situation, we shouldn't settle for something meh just because we're in need of something new.



If you're on the hunt for a bag for work, a night out, or just for every day, feast your eyes on the 30 solid options ahead. Invest in one statement-maker or stock up on a few. You know what they say: A bag a day...

