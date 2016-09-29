Update: Kim Kardashian Files Complaint Against Prankster

Update: E! reports that Kim Kardashian has filed a complaint with French authorities against Vitalii Sediuk. The celebrity "prankster" tried to ambush the reality star in Paris yesterday.
This article was originally published on September 28, 2016.
The man who attacked Gigi Hadid is back at it again. This time, he kissed Kim Kardashian's butt, according to PerezHilton.com.
Vitalii Sediuk, the high-profile prankster who attacked Gigi Hadid earlier this month, put Kim in his crosshairs earlier today in Paris. As Kim walked through a crowd of photographers, Sediuk narrowly avoided her handlers to plant a smooch on her behind.
Sediuk bills himself as a joker, but let's call this what it is: an attack. Before Hadid, Sediuk also assaulted Brad Pitt.
Kim definitely didn't consent to this kind of touching, and didn't take the incident as a joke. After Sediuk kissed her butt, he was grabbed by her burly bodyguard, according to this video from TMZ. This isn't the first time Sediuk blindsided Kim. At Paris Fashion Week two years ago, he tried to tackle her.
After today's incident, Kim tweeted her thanks to her security detail.
This article was originally published on September 28, 2016.
The man who attacked Gigi Hadid is back at it again. This time, he kissed Kim Kardashian's butt, according to PerezHilton.com.
Vitalii Sediuk, the high-profile prankster who attacked Gigi Hadid earlier this month, put Kim in his crosshairs earlier today in Paris. As Kim walked through a crowd of photographers, Sediuk narrowly avoided her handlers to plant a smooch on her behind.
Sediuk bills himself as a joker, but let's call this what it is: an attack. Before Hadid, Sediuk also assaulted Brad Pitt.
Kim definitely didn't consent to this kind of touching, and didn't take the incident as a joke. After Sediuk kissed her butt, he was grabbed by her burly bodyguard, according to this video from TMZ. This isn't the first time Sediuk blindsided Kim. At Paris Fashion Week two years ago, he tried to tackle her.
After today's incident, Kim tweeted her thanks to her security detail.
Advertisement
Shortly after the incident, Sediuk took to instagram to explain his prank. "I was protesting Kim for using fake butt implants," he wrote. "I encourage her and the rest of Kardashian clan to popularise natural beauty among teenage girls who follow and defend them blindly."
I was protesting Kim for using fake butt implants. I encourage her and the rest of Kardashian clan to popularise natural beauty among teenage girls who follow and defend them blindly. P.s. I was sitting there outside the posh restaurant to use free wifi and eating my ice-cream. When all of a sudden, the pack of paparazzi came out and the car with Kim Kardashian. I swear I didn't know she was going to be there. So I had to come out with an idea very fast. Does it mean if I don't go to celebrities, they come to me? Lol Have a nice evening everybody! I have to finish my ice-cream.. Photo credit: Goffphotos #kimkardashian
Sediuk made a joke about how celebrities are "coming to" him now, and wrote that the move against Kim was a last minute idea.
Advertisement