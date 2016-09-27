“Honestly, I didn’t know how big a deal all of this was until other people started talking about it!” Alexandra laughs. “Grandmother has traveled around the world on her own and has always been up-to-date on current events and technology. Back in the day, she was the first person in our county to get dial-up internet.”



Unlike many people who become memes, Nola was well-known before someone turned a photo of her into a viral joke. She and her family have seen the Senior Freshman meme, but it doesn’t bother them. "I’ve wondered if there wasn’t some truth to the one where she’s correcting the professor,” Alexandra says. “Grandmother would never interrupt anyone to be rude, but she’s a person who will speak up and say, ‘That’s not my experience.’ She stands by her convictions.”



When asked how she felt about the meme's stereotyping of older people, Nola shrugs. Age is just a number — and she’s always been more focused on her GPA. At some point, she stopped doing the math and just started telling people her birthday: November 22, 1911.