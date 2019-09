In fall 2006, Nola Ochs left her farm in Jetmore, Kansas to attend Fort Hays State University. After packing the last of her belongings, Nola said goodbye to her family, promised she’d call home often, and settled into the car for the 105-mile drive. She was 94 years old.Every college campus has its "super-seniors," but there’s only one Senior Freshman . In the popular meme, also known as Senior College Student, Nola speaks up from her lecture hall desk, gesturing with a pen. With her sweatshirt on and her hair in a bun, she could be any undergrad, give or take 70 years. The meme’s overlaid captions imagine the foibles of an elderly classmate. “Laptop required for class...Brings typewriter,” reads one. Another jokes, “Bibliography references Reader’s Digest.” The most macabre: “Assigned as your lab partner… Dies.” Sure, it may all be in (ageist) good fun, but couldn’t be further from the truth.“I could still see well and hear well and drive my car,” Ochs, now 104, remembers. “So I just went to school like I was the same age as everyone else, and they accepted me.” At Fort Hays State, Ochs took a full course load, lived in student housing, and completed most of her work on a computer — that she could operate just fine on her own. Her chosen field of study: history. Because sometimes, jokes write themselves.Nola was like any other student — except for the media attention she received before graduation. She turned down The Oprah Winfrey Show to prepare for finals, but she did appear on CBS Evening News and The Tonight Show With Jay Leno, where she gently dissed Simon Cowell. When Kansas governor Kathleen Sebelius presented Nola with her diploma in March 2007, the entire audience rose to its feet. Nola’s granddaughter Alexandra Rainbolt, then 21, was right behind her, also dressed in a cap and gown.