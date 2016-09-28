This Muslim journalist just made Playboy history for what she was wearing in the magazine's October issue.
As Mashable pointed out, Noor Tagouri, who works at Newsy, is the first woman to wear a hijab in the pages of Playboy — and it's something she's quite proud of.
On Instagram, Tagouri posted a photo of herself wearing the traditional Muslim headscarf, a leather jacket, and a USA T-shirt. "It's here!" she wrote. "I'm honoured to share that @Playboy has named me a 2016 #Renegade and has featured me in their piece!!"
As Mashable pointed out, Noor Tagouri, who works at Newsy, is the first woman to wear a hijab in the pages of Playboy — and it's something she's quite proud of.
On Instagram, Tagouri posted a photo of herself wearing the traditional Muslim headscarf, a leather jacket, and a USA T-shirt. "It's here!" she wrote. "I'm honoured to share that @Playboy has named me a 2016 #Renegade and has featured me in their piece!!"
The 22-year-old is a Playboy Renegade because she's a "media wunderkind" and badass activist who is making a strong case for modesty — something the magazine itself is doing since it stopped publishing nude photos last October.
In her Playboy interview, the West Virginia native and first-generation Libyan American said being a hijabi Muslim woman has actually helped her connect with the people she interviews.
"I know what it’s like to have the narrative of our community be skewed and exploited in the media," Tagouri said. "I was like, 'Hey, I know what it’s like to be misrepresented in the media. I won’t do that to you. I want to tell your story because it’s important and deserves justice.'"
Tagouri, whose ultimate goal is to become the first hijabi anchor on mainstream U.S. television, knows that there are many who unfairly judge her by her religion. This is why she stopped reading the comments a long time ago. "I constantly remind myself to just do the work I believe in," she said, "and ignore the angry people behind computer screens."
For her, it's all about doing good work that leads to a bigger change for women everywhere.
"I will have succeeded in effecting change," Tagouri explained, "when all girls realise they can do anything they want without having to sacrifice who they are as a person."
In her Playboy interview, the West Virginia native and first-generation Libyan American said being a hijabi Muslim woman has actually helped her connect with the people she interviews.
"I know what it’s like to have the narrative of our community be skewed and exploited in the media," Tagouri said. "I was like, 'Hey, I know what it’s like to be misrepresented in the media. I won’t do that to you. I want to tell your story because it’s important and deserves justice.'"
Tagouri, whose ultimate goal is to become the first hijabi anchor on mainstream U.S. television, knows that there are many who unfairly judge her by her religion. This is why she stopped reading the comments a long time ago. "I constantly remind myself to just do the work I believe in," she said, "and ignore the angry people behind computer screens."
For her, it's all about doing good work that leads to a bigger change for women everywhere.
"I will have succeeded in effecting change," Tagouri explained, "when all girls realise they can do anything they want without having to sacrifice who they are as a person."
Advertisement