Abbi Jacobson, one-half of Broad City's powerhouse comedy duo, has a new book coming out in October and she gave us all a sneak peek.
The actress and artist posted a short video on Instagram giving viewers a look between the covers of Carry This Book. The idea behind the book is engaging. According to Penguin Random House, Jacobson has illustrated "actual and imagined" items found in people's bags, pockets, and purses.
Under the "imagined" category, readers can find out how many tubes of self-tanner are in Donald Trump's weekend bag or unlock the mystery of what Martha Stewart carries in a "hand-knit fanny-pack."
This is not Jacobson's first book. She has published two adult colouring books, Color This Book: New York City and Color This Book: San Francisco. Both were published back in 2013, before we even knew we were supposed to be colouring during our lunch hour.
Carry This Book is about more than just the object themselves. Jacobson is using art, colour, and humour to draw connections between what's in our pockets and who we are as people.
Carry This Book is scheduled to be released October 27, 2016.
