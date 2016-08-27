Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson are producing an official Broad City soundtrack, Rolling Stone reports. Yas queen! Finally, we'll have the perfect beats to get us through a grueling Soulstice indoor cycling class; a Bed, Bath & Beyond shopping spree; or the reluctant walk to a dead-end temp job.
Glazer and Jacobson have teamed up for the project with longtime Broad City music supervisor Matt FX Feldman.
"When I first started working on the show, our resources were so low to the point where working with unsigned and unknown artists was the only way we could possibly afford to score an entire episode the way we wanted," Feldman told Rolling Stone."These days, I see it almost as an obligation to keep the platform growing. Super duper excited that we've been able to physically encapsulate the sonic identity of the show with this soundtrack."
Two confirmed tracks that will sound familiar to Broad City fans are its theme song, "Latino N' Proud," by DJ Raff and K Rizz's "Yes Bitch," which aired on the season 2 episode "B&B NYC."
The original series soundtrack from Milan Records and Comedy Central Records drops October 28. In the meantime, here are tracks we think Ilana and Abbi would queue up on their party playlist.
