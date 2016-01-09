Jimmy Fallon has some of the funniest segments on late-night television, but he topped even himself with the latest celebrity rendition of "spin the microphone."
Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer, the ladies of Broad City, joined Tyler Perry and Fallon for a musical version of spin the bottle. The rules are simple: The mic lands on one of the celebrity's names, a random song is selected, and the lucky celeb has to perform. Hilarity always ensues — and this time is no different.
If you think Jacobson getting the Dawson's Creek theme song, "I Don't Want To Wait" by Paula Cole, is the highlight, just hang in until Glazier and Fallon team up — including a dance routine — for Bell Biv Devoe's '90s new jack swing classic, "Poison." We don't want to undercut how hard Perry tries to sing The Weeknd's "I Can't Feel My Face." Despite bragging on his singing chops at the start of the segment, it's an epic fail.
