Kanye West is officially the King of Shade after the stunt he pulled in Nashville, the country capital, this weekend. The city also has close ties to one of country's most beloved: Taylor Swift.
So, naturally, West wanted to make sure that everyone in the audience was Team West. To do this, he had his band play the first two verses of his controversial song three times in a row, just to hear the audience sing along. To refresh your memory, the lyrics go: "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/ Why? I made that bitch famous (God damn)/ I made that bitch famous."
According to The Tennessean, he really wanted to hear the audience yell his lyrics. "I need to hear that loud in Nashville," he reportedly told the crowd. "I need to hear that so loud in Nashville." And based on video footage of the performance, the crowd did indeed get loud.
West also said, "I feel like I'm in a movie right now or something," in response to the crowd's excitement. He successfully made his point by making Nashville his turf for one night, but eventually he's going to have to get some new material. There's only so many times one can riff on Swift.
One fan captured the moment(s) on video.
Kanye West performed 'Famous' 3 times so he could tell Taylor Swift how he feels about that line #SaintPabloTour #Nashville pic.twitter.com/19ULrP8UOV— Nabil (@NAsfari) September 25, 2016
Long live the petty ways of West.
