Did Rob Kardashian Really Just Tweet Kylie Jenner's Number Over Blac Chyna Snub?

Rob Kardashian may have just taken sibling rivalry to a new level.
The reality star's Twitter account posted Kylie Jenner's phone number late last night, apparently as revenge for not inviting his pregnant fiancée, Blac Chyna, to a baby shower. To be fair, Chyna is the one giving birth to the baby being celebrated at the shower. She also just happens to be the ex of Jenner's boyfriend, Tyga.
"Kylie's # ... I ain't hacked either this is rob dog lol," he tweeted along with his sister's digits. He sent out the same number in a second tweet.
The reality star's Twitter account posted Kylie Jenner's phone number late last night, apparently as revenge for not inviting his pregnant fiancée, Blac Chyna, to a baby shower. To be fair, Chyna is the one giving birth to the baby being celebrated at the shower. She also just happens to be the ex of Jenner's boyfriend, Tyga.
"Kylie's # ... I ain't hacked either this is rob dog lol," he tweeted along with his sister's digits. He sent out the same number in a second tweet.
Kylie's # +1 (818) 482-5859 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I ain't hacked either this is rob dog lol— ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) September 27, 2016
Kardashian later shared his motivation for blasting Jenner.
"Didn't invite the mother of my child to a baby shower you all were trying to throw for me?" he wrote. "You all must have lost your damn minds."
"Didn't invite the mother of my child to a baby shower you all were trying to throw for me?" he wrote. "You all must have lost your damn minds."
Didn't invite the Mother of my child to a baby shower you all were trying to throw for me ‼️? You all must have lost your damn minds ,,,🙋🏿— ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) September 27, 2016
A source has confirmed to People that the phone number leaked did belong to Jenner. The number is now out of service.
Advertisement