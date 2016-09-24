Mac Miller Says Those 3 Little Words About Ariana Grande

Though it's barely been a month since news of cute celebrity couple du jour, Ariana Grande and Mac Miller, broke via photos of the duo locking lips at a Los Angeles sushi restaurant, the two aren't wasting any time getting up close and personal. After all, the two musicians have been friends and collaborators for years, first working together back in 2013 on Grande's "The Way" and most recently joining forces for Miller's single, "My Favourite Part." And sometime in-between, things got romantic (organically).



First, they made it Snapchat-official, because no relationship is really real these days until you post it on social media. Then, they met the parents, in the form of an adorable football date night with their moms. And now, in an interview with The Breakfast Club, Miller has gone so far as to say that when it comes to the beautifully ponytailed singer, he's "just a man in love."



"That is a true thing in my life, she's amazing," Miller told the radio talk-show hosts. And no, it wasn't something that they strategically planned. "Just because we are two people who are in love and have a great relationship doesn't mean that I'm gonna get weird about this incredible music that we also make together," he explained. "All I'm saying is, 'Yeah we're together, cool.'"



Watch the full interview, below.

