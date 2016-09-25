Pat McGrath Teases Her Next Product On Gigi Hadid At Versace

Pat McGrath has posted three photos from the Versace fashion show to Instagram that tease a new product she's working on.
The first shows Gigi Hadid with something white and shiny on her inner eyes. “The DIVINE @gigihadid backstage at @versaceofficial @donatellaversace. SOMETHING IS COMING from Pat McGrath Labs," the caption reads.
The first shows Gigi Hadid with something white and shiny on her inner eyes. “The DIVINE @gigihadid backstage at @versaceofficial @donatellaversace. SOMETHING IS COMING from Pat McGrath Labs," the caption reads.
Soon after, McGrath shared a photo of Naomi Campbell with similar eye makeup. "The INSPIRING, INCOMPARABLE, ICONIC @iamnaomicampbell is here to let you know SOMETHING IS COMING," she wrote. Campbell used Pat McGrath's Lust 004 lip kit at the VMAs and Rihanna was a fan.
Advertisement
Last, but not least, was Adriana Lima. There are those glossy white inner eyes again.
McGrath hasn't released any details about the product yet, but based on the photos, it's the shiniest eye makeup we've ever seen — maybe even shinier than her highlighter.
Advertisement