Lawrence's roots are so pristine, her blonde, multi-dimensional colour so perfectly toned, her waves so perfectly tousled, it doesn't look like she left Earth — let alone the salon — less than a few hours ago. Unless that hibernation juice she was sleeping in is made of a crazy, colour-preserving cocktail, or that robot bartender is a genius with balayage , or being frozen in time freezes your hair colour too, something is really off here. (And even if that last part is true, Lawrence says in the beginning that they've been awake on the ship a year — which would equate to at least two to three inches of grow-in.)