The truth: Ophiuchus has always been at play in terms of horoscopes, but it depends on which interpretation of the zodiac your favorite astrologer tends to use, explains Tali Edut, one half of the Astrotwins "Your zodiac sign has not changed!" she says, adding that most astrologers in the U.S. use Western or Tropical astrology. (She also echoed NASA in saying that this interpretation is based on 12 zodiac signs and has nothing to do with the exact position of the stars.)That said, she added that some astrologers actually do include Ophiuchus in their horoscopes — those who practice sidereal or Vedic astrology, specifically. "It’s a totally different system of astrology and just as fascinating," she explains.This means it's totally up to you which horoscope chart you prefer. Your relationship to your sign is yours and yours alone.Edut says the Astrotwins have zero plans to start including Ophiuchus in their own stellar horoscopes , but if you are curious to see if this version is more your style, we have to admit Ophiuchus sounds pretty cool. Just as Leo is the lion and Pisces is the fish, "Ophiuchus is the serpent bearer, symbolised by a man clutching a snake," Edut says. In terms of its defining personality traits, she says it possesses a combination of those associated with Scorpio and Sagittarius, the signs it succeeds and precedes."Ophiuchus people have Scorpio’s magnetism and sexual allure. They are dream interpreters, passionate and jealous. But like Sagittarius, they are also wisdom seekers, flamboyant dressers, visionary, and known for having good luck," Edut explains. "It’s a pretty sexy sign to be!"So, now that you know a little more about your potential new sign, we hope you can make an informed decision. Maybe just start by trying Ophiuchus for a bit. If you suddenly feel yourself identifying with (what sounds like a pretty badass) serpent bearer, go with it. If not, you've got your trusted go-to waiting for you, too.