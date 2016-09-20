Pippa Middleton wants you to know something: she is NOT a "socialite."
The 33-year-old sister of Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, is addressing the labels she has been given by the media and most of the world as a "socialite" and "party girl."
During an interview with the Daily Mail to promote her new book Heartfelt (out September 29), she said the public's misconceptions about her are not fair. She isn't as a affluent as she is portrayed to be.
"People see me as someone privileged who has used my position to advantage; that I don't really work, that I am a socialite — that word really irritates me —and that I'm a party girl without any substance," she told the site.
Pippa was recently engaged to a hedge-fund manager, James Matthew, and together they are adjusting to their lifetime of fame. “I guess it’s become the new normal for us,” she said. “It means there are factors we have to weigh up and think about, but we try not to let it affect us. I try not to be too sensitive about things because it's just a bit of life I have to deal with. But I would be lying if I said it didn’t affect me.”
Hopefully she gets her message across to Wikipedia who describes her first "an English socialite," and later as "author" and "columnist."
The 33-year-old sister of Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, is addressing the labels she has been given by the media and most of the world as a "socialite" and "party girl."
During an interview with the Daily Mail to promote her new book Heartfelt (out September 29), she said the public's misconceptions about her are not fair. She isn't as a affluent as she is portrayed to be.
"People see me as someone privileged who has used my position to advantage; that I don't really work, that I am a socialite — that word really irritates me —and that I'm a party girl without any substance," she told the site.
Pippa was recently engaged to a hedge-fund manager, James Matthew, and together they are adjusting to their lifetime of fame. “I guess it’s become the new normal for us,” she said. “It means there are factors we have to weigh up and think about, but we try not to let it affect us. I try not to be too sensitive about things because it's just a bit of life I have to deal with. But I would be lying if I said it didn’t affect me.”
Hopefully she gets her message across to Wikipedia who describes her first "an English socialite," and later as "author" and "columnist."
Advertisement