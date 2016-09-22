5 SS17 Trends To Tap Into Now

Though Milan Fashion Week is already well underway, kicking off with the maximalist Gucci show yesterday, we'd like to take a moment to reflect on LFW, in all its glory. From Christopher Kane’s shock Crocs, and Burberry and Topshop Unique’s 'runway to retail' initiatives, to Donatella's high-voltage Versus collection led by Bella Hadid, London had plenty of excitement to offer.
While we re-charge ahead of shows from Prada, Moschino, Fendi and Armani in Milan, here we recap on what’s been trending in the capital city...
While we re-charge ahead of shows from Prada, Moschino, Fendi and Armani in Milan, here we recap on what’s been trending in the capital city...