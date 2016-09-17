The Moon Was CRAZY Last Night & Instagram Was Loving It

If you spent last night looking up, you weren't alone. The Harvest Moon captured the attention of photographers — professional and smartphone alike — across the country. No surprise, being that it was a full moon like no other.
As we explained on Thursday, "The Harvest Moon initially rises closer to twilight, you may see what looks like multiple full moons in the sky."
That means people had lots of opportunities to share different glimpses. Instagram always lights up when the lights go down on an awesome full moon, and last night was no different.
As of this morning, there are over 180,000 posts tagged #harvestmoon. That's a lot of social-media love.
Whether you saw it in person or experience it through Insta, we've collected some of our favourites for you. Click through and see all the wonderment for yourself.
