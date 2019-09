Rowan Blanchard may only be 14, but she's already changing Hollywood. Specifically, the conversation around LGBTQ representation.In an interview with Cosmopolitan , the Girl Meets World star talked about what it's been like since she publicly came out as queer earlier this year in a tweet that supported her Disney show having more LGBTQ representation."For me, it was no big deal," she said, "but for the rest of the world it was like, 'Whoa!' like it was such a big deal. That kind of annoyed me. And the fact that it is still such a big deal."She told the magazine that "queer" to her means "not subscribing to this binary of like, 'You’re straight or you’re gay, and that’s it. There’s no in between. That’s all you’ll ever be.'" Though, she understands that different generations have a different take on her being queer.To her though, it never seemed anything less than normal, explaining that she's from Los Angeles and "one of my best friends had two moms.""It was never a thing that my parents sat me down and talked to me about," she said of sexuality. "I think I went home one day and was like, 'Wait, so, there’s more [to marriage] than a boy marrying a girl?' My mum said, 'Yeah,' I said, 'OK,' and that was it. That was the end of the conversation."