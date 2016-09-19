But some are arguing that's what they did with a costume for Maui, a Polynesian demigod in Moana. The suit is meant to portray the character, played by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and contains a darker skin complexion with tattoos, Buzzfeed reports. Disney advertises this part as "allover Maui body tattoo screen art."
Many people are saying the costume involves cultural appropriation. Others are uncomfortable with the use of brown skin in particular.
Many people are Rightfully upset about this new piece of #Moana merch. Cultures are NOT costumes. pic.twitter.com/J4R5W9ZLsy— NPOC (@nerdypoc) September 18, 2016
nope nope nope nope this is #appropriation at its worst #moana #disneyfailhttps://t.co/4EPj4xrMGw— Kaley LaQuea (@kaley_laquea) September 19, 2016
As a Poly I support our folk involved in #MOANA. But this? NO.Our Brown Skin/Ink's NOT a costume. @DisneyMoana pic.twitter.com/X0pacppAqV— TheBlackSheep.com (@LivinOffTheGrid) September 18, 2016
cosplaying things like moana is one thing - cosplay shouldn't be limited to what ur race is. but literally wearing a brown skin costume? no— ✨ hannah ✨ (@donnatroying) September 19, 2016
Disney, I love you and I love what i'm seeing of Moana so far but you screwed up with that Maui Costume.— Lita (@LitaNZ) September 19, 2016
1. Its deadass brown skin...as a costume??— cherry clit (@honeysdew) September 19, 2016
2. some islander tattoos are very sacred, this costume is literally mocking our traditions.
I wanted Moana to be real. I wanted to feel relevant in the eyes of the general public, but no. I'm only a costume to them, and that's sad— hapa hoe™ (@finalgirljessie) September 19, 2016
Since it includes Disney's first Pacific Islander princess, Moana has the potential to make a positive impact. Let's hope Disney does a better job with the movie than the costume.