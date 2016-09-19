Tom Hiddleston Was Asked About Taylor Swift At The Emmys

Asking someone about their recent breakup is a tricky move. That didn't stop the team at People from getting to the bottom of the Hiddleswift situation at last night's Emmy Awards.
The magazine reports that one of its reporters asked Tom Hiddleston, on hand as a presenter and nominee for The Night Manager, if he and ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift were still on amicable terms after splitting up earlier this month. Anyone else might have sputtered out a "no comment" before having their publicist yank them away to safety. Hiddleston, however, responded.
"Yes. Yes we are [friendly]," he reportedly replied "with a smile."
Who knows? Maybe they're sending one another cat videos on the sly. Alas, Hiddleston came home empty-handed after losing out on the Emmy to Courtney B. Vance. Think Tay texted him her condolences?
The evening might not have been a total wash for him, though. E! News reports that the British actor was "openly flirting" with co-presenter Priyanka Chopra at an Emmys after-party. New-couple alert, or just two attractive celebrities having a fun night? Only time will tell.
