Who Was The Hot Mystery Guy Sitting Next To Kevin Spacey At The Emmys?

The hottest mystery man to come out of Sunday night's Emmys broadcast isn't even up for an award. He's not a charming writer flying under the radar or a dashingly handsome supporting actor — he's simply some guy who was sitting next to Kevin Spacey.
.@KevinSpacey is in the house! #Emmys #EmmysNation pic.twitter.com/UXqd7AW3Lb— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 19, 2016
Who could this hottie be — a seat filler? An industry executive? A stylist? A House of Cards extra? We've got some Zoe Barnes-level reporting to do.
who's that guy sitting next to Kevin Spacey in a dapper hat— Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) September 19, 2016
when you're sitting next to kevin spacey but ur also a child of the corn #Emmys pic.twitter.com/1sy6AEYQml— Carina Hsieh (@carinahsieh) September 19, 2016
After doing some major internet sleuthing, it turns out this mystery man is named Evan Lowenstein. When he's not moonlighting as the award show's surprise dreamboat, he's the CEO of a company called Stageit.
Kevin Spacey is at the #Emmys with Evan Lowenstein of Evan & Jaron "Crazy For This Girl" pop music acclaim, right? pic.twitter.com/P1d0o8nAzi— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 19, 2016
And yeah — he was also in a '90s boy band with his twin brother, called Evan and Jaron. He has a sense of humour about it, too. "Let's party like it's 1999... so I can be famous again," reads his Twitter bio.
Let's take a moment to revisit Evan and Jaron's greatest hit, which conveniently fits the mood:
Fingers crossed Lowenstein becomes an award show staple.
