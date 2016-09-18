Television enthusiasts might find this hard to believe, but the Emmys isn't the only big game in town tonight.
For the first time since 1994, the NFL is making its Los Angeles comeback, pitting the Seattle Seahawks agains the Los Angeles Rams for their first home game of the season.
For the first time since 1994, the NFL is making its Los Angeles comeback, pitting the Seattle Seahawks agains the Los Angeles Rams for their first home game of the season.
Though, it looks like James Corden tried to celebrate both.
Like many stars, the the Late Late Show host took to Twitter to show off his red carpet preparations. What was revealed, you ask? A cheerleader's outfit from the Los Angeles Rams.
Like many stars, the the Late Late Show host took to Twitter to show off his red carpet preparations. What was revealed, you ask? A cheerleader's outfit from the Los Angeles Rams.
"I'm the only nominee at the #Emmys wearing this right now!" Corden joked.
Advertisement
I'm the only nominee at the #Emmys wearing this right now! pic.twitter.com/7NkQmuinu6— James Corden (@JKCorden) September 18, 2016
An interesting choice, to say the least.
While some fans applauded the Carpool Karaoke star's look, the Seahawks took the bait, responding with a sharp Emmys-themed barb.
"Well if you're nominated for worst dressed at the #Emmys you're definitely a front runner. #GoHawks," the official team account tweeted at the comedian.
While some fans applauded the Carpool Karaoke star's look, the Seahawks took the bait, responding with a sharp Emmys-themed barb.
"Well if you're nominated for worst dressed at the #Emmys you're definitely a front runner. #GoHawks," the official team account tweeted at the comedian.
@JKCorden Well if you're nominated for worst dressed at the #Emmys you're definitely a front runner. #GoHawks— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 18, 2016
James Corden and his Late Late Show crew have already won two Creative Arts Emmys, but the program hopes to take home the Best Variety Show Category award tonight.
Advertisement