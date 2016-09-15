Kanye West has given some thought to who should star as Kanye West in The Kanye West Story. According to West himself, his dream casting would be Will Ferrell.
Surprising choice? Maybe. Or maybe not when you read what West had to say in October's issue of W.
West opened up with W in advance of the release of his Yeezy Season 4 collection and it seems that maybe he's been spending some time in his home cinema with the kids. When asked about his feelings as a fashion outsider, West references Wreck-It Ralph, Despicable Me, and Elf.
How's that?, you might think. West feels a connection to Penelope, a character in Wreck-It Ralph voiced by Sarah Silverman, who built a race car by herself and was teased about it. He also compares himself to Gru in Despicable Me — his mother doesn't take his DIY rocket seriously.
Are you picking up on a theme here? Here's what West has to say about Elf: He identifies with Will Farrell's character, Buddy, because his hands are too big to the make the toys in the same way the other elves do.
"But he wants to make the toys. Why? Not just so he could play with them, but he wants to bring joy to the world. I am a creator, and it's my responsibility," West told the magazine.
Ferrell clearly hits a nerve for West, hence the dream casting. "To me, Will Ferrell is royalty. He is one of my personal gods," West explains. "I would like Will Ferrell to play me in The Kanye West Story. Can you make that happen?"
Will Ferrell as Kanye West? Hard to imagine anyone but West himself being able to fill those Yeezys.
