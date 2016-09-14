Seriously, Who Is Taking These Sexy Photos Of Mariah Carey?

I have an urgent question: Who has been given the task of being Mariah Carey's sexy Instagram photographer? I need to know.

We know about the Instagram Husband. (And thanks to his mirror photobomb, we know about Jay Z's side gig as Beyoncé's personal photographer.) But the question remains — who is taking these pictures of Carey?

The mysterious photographer is with her in the bedroom.

And the bathroom.

And in her dressing room.

And on the street.

And in the kitchen.

And even on her holiday.

These intimate snaps seem beyond the call of duty of a normal assistant — but then again, Carey has never tried to be a normal celebrity. Could it be her fiancé, James Packer? No. I feel like he works too much. Could it be her children? Probably not. These are pretty sexy poses. Does she perhaps have someone on hand for the sole purpose of capturing her bedroom eyes? Honestly, I wouldn't put it past her.
