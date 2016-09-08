There was plenty to complain about, to be sure. But don't take it from us. Aggrieved people took to Twitter to let loose about the latest instalment of Yeezy. Without further ado, check out some of the best reactions to the latest NYFW, err, situation brought to you by 'Ye.
The most responsible thing we could all do would be to write NOTHING about this show. #YeezySeason4— Stella Bugbee (@stellabugbee) September 7, 2016
the year 2024. all clothing is kanye-branded. beige leotards cost $400. all clothing stores have been replaced by "merch tents."— Anna Silman (@annaesilman) September 7, 2016
Nearly 24 hours later and I can't stop wondering: Anna Wintour and Vogue do not need Kanye West, so what's the game here?— Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) September 8, 2016
So Yeezy Season 4 is just Capezio. Cool. I was so on-trend in 2000.— Hannah Orenstein (@hannahorens) September 7, 2016
#YeezySeason4 or Hunger Games? pic.twitter.com/CutpmaoDuD— Emilia Petrarca (@EmiliaPetrarca) September 7, 2016
kanye is fashion's donald trump. we were entertained and raced to cover every angle and let it all get out of hand— Chantal Fernandez (@chantalfdez) September 8, 2016
now he's the president
We are all part of @kanyewest psychological experiment - model just fell backward, nearly passed out. #YeezySeason4 pic.twitter.com/SKpXxDA53i— @Booth (@Booth) September 7, 2016
guys fashion week hasn't even officially started yet and this is happening: https://t.co/r3eChwq8ZH— Elizabeth Holmes (@EHolmesWSJ) September 7, 2016
Yeezy Yeezy Yeezy, you're late! pic.twitter.com/yTMFrCsCs0— Cathy Horyn (@CathyHoryn) September 7, 2016
Yes, Yeezy was a disaster. No, we don’t need this many articles about it. Best thing to do is keep quiet, and decline the invite next year.— Jacob Gallagher (@jacobwgallagher) September 8, 2016