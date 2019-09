Up until now, in order to fancy Ed, I’d have to waive everything he did to make Britain’s financial crisis so uniquely grim, and pretend to myself that, in the miasma of nonsense that’s been going on since 2008’s crash, it's been impossible to isolate exactly what Ed did to hurt the GDP. Or more simply, that his plan for the UK to borrow a lot of money was, at least, well-intended. But now, he has shown contrition. Speaking Out has been credited for its repeated mention of “failure”; for all his inability to spot initial hazards, he’s now full of a self-awareness, telling audiences of the Andrew Marr Show: “Maybe I will emerge from my chrysalis or maybe it will emerge that I was a slug all along".Likewise, on Strictly he admitted – a lot – that this wasn’t his best work, telling presenter Tess Daly: “I think I was better in the rehearsal”, muttering to Katya through a grin as rigid as his hips: “It was so much better before” and joking to presenter Claudia Winkleman that his waltz was only a “sort-of waltz”. This is precisely why Ed is so charming, because an acknowledgement of previous mistakes displays a sort of humility lacking in so many public figures, not just politicians. He even acknowledges, with profound self-awareness, that a “midlife crisis” sparked his interest in the glossy joy of Strictly, according to an interview with Simon Hattenstone in The Guardian Again, speaking on the Andrew Marr Show, Ed defended the potentially political career-ruining decision to go dancing: “Even if I wanted to go back into politics, frankly I don’t think I’m the answer at the moment to the problems the country’s facing.” When was the last time you heard anyone who’s lost power honestly say they wouldn’t want it back again? Probably when Ed told The Guardian : “I’d drop everything except Norwich [City – his football club], to go and do [politics]. I would go like a shot. But it’s not going to happen, because I don’t think I am the answer.”What is Ed the answer to? Strictly Come Dancing. Alongside the adorable and plucky Lesley Joseph (13 out of 15 on the scoreboard), he’s, according to judge Len Goodman: “Exactly what Strictly is about [...] someone who doesn’t dance.” Alongside those other contestants who have previously incorporated dancing into their profession – Anastasia, Louise Redknapp, Will Young – he’s the barrel-chested puff of fresh air that we all need, the relatable bulldog of an underdog, the be-sequinned dad-bod of my dreams. And I can't wait to see what he cha cha chas to next.