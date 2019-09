To get the too-crazy-to-be-true story in full detail, you'll have to read Rolling Stone 's throughly reported account, or the resulting book, Arms and the Dudes. But if a funny, fictionalised version of the events suits you, then War Dogs will do just fine. Jonah Hill and Miles Teller star as the unexpected arms dealers in the film, which is helmed by Todd Phillips, director of The Hangover. Bradley Cooper also co-stars as a ridiculously shady character who helps them pull it off. (Today, the three principal players in the scheme are embroiled in a lawsuit — not with the government, ironically, but with each other , over who pocketed that $300 million payday.)