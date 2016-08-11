Here’s The Most Popular Wedding Dress On Pinterest

The Hollie is comprised of a short, lace minidress-esque base topped with a sheer, flowing, spaghetti-strapped, full-skirted lace overlay. The sizing spans from an XXS to XL, which is a bit surprising for a wedding dress, though customers do send in a slew of measurements before each dress is custom-made at the brand's HQ in Brisbane. (The site's sizing and fit guide assures that the stretchy fabrication and lack of buttons or zippers makes for a comfy, slip-it-on fit, which is also rare as far as wedding gowns go.)