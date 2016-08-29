We wouldn't claim to understand everything that Kim Kardashian does. Who knows what's going on in her one-of-a-kind mind? But what we'd really, really like to know is exactly what she was thinking at the very moment that Drake won his VMA on Sunday night.
When Drizzy picked up the Best Hip Hop Video award for "Hotline Bling," the camera panned to Kimye for a hot second. As you can see, the expression on Kardashian's face is...odd. Is it surprise? Utter disbelief? Did she spot a bird's nest on the ceiling? Perhaps Kim really thought 2 Chainz deserved to win. Did Kanye tell her to look towards the heavens? Did she forget where she was for a second? Maybe she just remembered that she left the stove on.
We won't ever really know. But Twitter, of course, took notice of the funny moment. Here are some of the best reactions.
@KimKardashian face when @Drake won hip hop VMA I feel u Kim 😂😂😬😤😡— @Hydro8sixty JustBe7 (@Cee_Truth) August 29, 2016
Did @drake just not show up to the VMAS? Why does Kim Kardashian look so confused?— Deona (@heytheredeona) August 29, 2016
Lol at @KimKardashian's face when @Drake won that #VMA 😂😭😂😭— Meleigha Millman (@meleighamillman) August 29, 2016
Kim Kardashian's face when Drake won for Best Hip-Hop ...priceless ... #VMAs— OhSoDJ Editor (@gossip_vixen) August 29, 2016
