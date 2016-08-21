Clean, green, and serene — that's the new order of the world this week. On Monday, the sun changes costumes, shimmying out of Leo's sequinned unitard and buttoning into Virgo's white cotton sundress. While life might not be as theatrical for the coming four weeks, it certainly won't be boring — that's one myth about Virgo that we'd like to dispel. This earth sign is highly creative, but it also brings out the purists in us all. Skip the fast food, fast fashion, fast anything! When Virgo is ruling the skies, quality trumps quantity. The treasure hunt for the most amazing ______ (fill in the blank) will be so edifying. Harness this solar energy to organise, systematise, and recommit to healthy living goals. Life can be both stable and exciting at the same time.



Forget about winging it this week: On Wednesday, make-it-happen Mars gets checked by taskmaster Saturn, forcing everyone to slow down. As the saying goes, when you fail to plan, you plan to fail. Press pause on those maverick moves and make sure everything is being done by the books. This cosmic coupling can make us feel like we have one foot on the gas and the other on the brake. Frustrating? Yes, but consider the stall a blessing in disguise, helping us build everything on a more solid foundation...one that's built to last!

