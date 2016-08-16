Update: Zac Efron did to the real Simone Biles what she had done so many times to a cardboard cutout of him. The Neighbors 2 actor kissed the gold-medal gymnast on the cheek and she more or less smiled her face off. Watch the cute moment below.
proof : had to do a retake bc I thought we were taking a picture then he kissed me instead ️ pic.twitter.com/rld33V14qe— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 16, 2016
This article was originally published on 10th August, 2016.
Simone Biles is the 19-year-old powerhouse gymnast dominating the Olympics in Rio. With one gold medal to her name so far (surely the first of many), the 4-foot-9 dynamo is tumbling, twirling, and leaping her way into international hearts. But whose heart is on her mind? Apparently, she's got eyes for Zac Efron, and it seems like he's into her, too.
In an interview with NBC Nightly News, Biles revealed her major crush on the actor. As the athlete showed NBC, she has a life-size cutout of Efron living in her bedroom. "I used to kiss him on the cheek!" she said with a giggle.
Efron showed some mutual love for the Olympian, indicating that he knows he's out of her league. "So phenomenal a skill's named after her," he posted.
So phenomenal a skill's named after her. Congrats on sticking the Biles and qualifying for the finals @Simone_Biles! https://t.co/7jiUHq03HF— Zac Efron (@ZacEfron) August 9, 2016
Biles responded to her crush with a line that is straight out of everyone's teenage diary: "my heart."
