Simone Biles is the 19-year-old powerhouse gymnast dominating the Olympics in Rio. With one gold medal to her name so far (surely the first of many), the 4-foot-9 dynamo is tumbling, twirling, and leaping her way into international hearts. But whose heart is on her mind? Apparently, she's got eyes for Zac Efron, and it seems like he's into her, too.In an interview with NBC Nightly News , Biles revealed her major crush on the actor. As the athlete showed NBC, she has a life-size cutout of Efron living in her bedroom. "I used to kiss him on the cheek!" she said with a giggle.Efron showed some mutual love for the Olympian, indicating that he knows he's out of her league. "So phenomenal a skill's named after her," he posted.