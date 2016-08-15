The Jelena feud is getting ugly. According to alleged screenshots, Justin Bieber has accused Selena Gomez of cheating on him with Zayn Malik. But, before we get to this latest affront, let's do a quick recap on how we got here. Bieber has been hanging out a lot with model Sofia Richie. She is the 17-year-old sister of Nicole Richie, and, judging from Instagram alone, Bieber's girlfriend. Some Beliebers were unhappy with this development in the pop star's dating life, and started leaving nasty comments on his pictures with Sofia — prompting Bieber to threaten to make his Instagram private.
Advertisement
Ex-girlfriend Gomez told Bieber to stop complaining about his fans, kicking off the #SelenaEndedJustinParty on Twitter. "If you can't handle the hate, then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol," Gomez commented. "It should be special between you two only. Don't be mad at your fans. They love you."
Then, Bieber reportedly shot back at Selena, according to the screengrabs that surfaced on Twitter — which, we have to note, may well have been photoshopped. "It's funny to see people that used me for attention and still try to point the finger this way. Sad. All love," Bieber allegedly wrote. "I'm not one for anyone receiving hate. Hope u all can be kind to my friends and each other. And yes I love my beliebers." To that, Gomez purportedly replied: "Funny how the ones that cheated multiple times, are pointing the finger at the ones that were forgiving and supportive, no wonder fans are mad. Sad. All love."
And that takes us to the latest and most scandalous rumour. Bieber allegedly responded to that by writing, "I cheated.. oh I forgot about You and Zayn?" We'd assume that would be Zayn as in Zayn Malik. It's hard to separate truth from gossip right now — but that would certainly be a dramatic turn of events.
DID JUSTIN JUST SAY SELENA CHEATED ON HIM WITH ZAYN pic.twitter.com/p8RTjytKKr— lindsay (@zxrrysome) August 15, 2016
Advertisement