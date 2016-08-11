The 2016 Rio Olympics has not been without its drama. Ellie Downie landed on her neck, Samir Ait Said had a Final Destination-style leg break and Louis Smith suffered a nasty pommel fall.
Pole vaulting, back flips, 10m dives, 100m in 10 seconds and other super-human activities are par for the course at the Olympics. It's quite easy, when you're sat on your sofa, to forget that the athletes on screen are real humans. But next time you reach down to retrieve a fleeing Revel and your knees crack, spare a moment for the athletes doing crunches in their sleep at the Olympic Village, or, maybe we should do as (the fake?) Bill Murray suggested on Twitter:
Every Olympic event should include one average person competing for reference.— Bill Murray (@BiIIMurray) July 19, 2016
We sometimes fantasise that we could tumble off a diving board, roll up into a ball and pull off a bomb, or, if push came to shove, complete the 800m even if we sausage-rolled over the finish line. But never, ever, would we fancy our chances at floor work, pommel horse work, bar work, or any other activity falling under the word gymnasts. We can't touch our toes without omitting a moan, and if someone asked us to do a pull-up, we'd probably pay them off.
From our comfy position on the sofa eating humble pie, we've rounded up some of Rio's most elastic, bombastic, energetic and down-right flexible gymnastic routines from Rio 2016. Deep heat at the ready.
Simone Biles
You can't have consumed a single piece of Olympics coverage without reading Simone Biles' name. She is the first African-American to be world all-around champion, and with 14 medals, 10 of them gold, she's the most decorated American female gymnast in World Championship history. On Tuesday, she led the USA team to gold in the team gymnastics competition, and she's threatening to take all five single medals in the women's gymnastic competitions.
Dipa Karmakar
Dipa Karmakar
Dipa has already made history as the first Indian female gymnast ever to compete in the Olympics, and the first Indian contestant in this category for 52 years. She is a Produnova vault specialist – one of the hardest and most dangerous forms of the art.
Nile Wilson
Nile Wilson
In June, Wilson won gold at the high bar during the European Gymnastics and he's only 20 years old.
Wang Yan
Wang Yan
Wang was a key player in China securing bronze in the team gymnastic round this summer in Brazil, coming behind Russia who lagged behind a jubilant USA team. Wang is only 16 and is gaining a reputation for her flawless floor work.
Kristian Thomas
Kristian Thomas
The Wolverhampton gymnast is 5'11", which is incredibly tall for a gymnast. Bask in his elegance and poise.
Rebeca Andrade
Rebeca Andrade
Rebeca Andrade de Rodrigues is a Brazilian gymnast who this week went viral with her Beyoncé-themed floor routine which featured both "Crazy in Love" and "Single Ladies". Queen!
Max Whitlock
Max Whitlock
After team GB lost out to the team medals this week, 23-year-old Whitlock is one of our medal hopefuls in the men's singles rounds and with good reason – he snagged two bronzes at the London 2012 Olympics.
Aliya Mustafina
Mustafina is an all-rounder and a central component to Russia's team who ranked silver under USA's blockbuster gymnast team. Here she is smashing the uneven bars.
Claudia Fragapane
Claudia Fragapane
Claudia Fragapane is our supposed new Beth Tweddle but rumour has it she might be... better. Floor and Vault are her specialities, excuse the poor recording above, but we're sure you'll agree that you still get a good sense of her majesty!
