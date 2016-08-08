Michael Phelps has some major competition in Rio. But, it's not from any of the other swimmers, it's from his very own son.
Phelps' three-month-old baby boy named Boomer is in Brazil to to cheer his dad on during his final Olympics before he retires, but the internet can't seem to get enough of the littlest Phelps.
And honestly, can you blame them? Just look at that face.
As E! pointed out — during the 4x100m freestyle relay, which landed his dad another gold — Boomer stole his thunder with his massive American flag headphones and his patriotic blanket, complete with his dad's initials.
current mood: disgruntled boomer phelps in these noise cancelling headphones pic.twitter.com/KriAUbq7ca— a pikachu (@iwakages) August 7, 2016
Happy @MichaelPhelps family Boomer @MissNicoleJ @MamaPhelpsH20 #Rio2016 #TeamUSA #USA #Olympics #swimming #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/tu4pbfwlOV— Shannon Encina (@ShannonEncina) August 8, 2016
While Phelps' mom and fiancée Nicole Johnson cheered the swimmer on, Boomer managed to catch a nap. Something his dad found very funny.
On Instagram Phelps wrote, "The moment when I got to see my amazing family in the stands... @boomerrphelps was sound Asleep..haha."
Boomer did have more to say later though, FaceTiming his dad after the gold medal win on his own Instagram. Yes, this baby has his own Instagram.
Boomer's even been bragging that his dad may not be the only Phelps we'll ever see at the Olympics. "I'm ready to go after my daddy retires," Boomer wrote alongside a photo of him wearing his own tiny gold medal.
The 2032 Olympics better watch out.
