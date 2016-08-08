Calvin Harris Gets Teased About Taylor Swift On Stage

Calvin Harris just can't shake off his Taylor Swift connection.
The DJ was in Las Vegas on Saturday night to accept the Future Icon award at Caesars Palace's 50th anniversary gala. As Harris took the stage, host Howie Mandel couldn't resist ribbing him over his recent breakup.
"That's a nice suit. Who's your tailor?" the comedian quipped. "See what I did?"
Um, yeah. Tailor/Taylor. Nice one, Howie.
Fortunately, Harris smiled and took it all in stride.
"You got that prepared, you had that one ready," he responded.
You can watch the fairly awkward interaction below.
