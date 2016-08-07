Strategy session, anyone? Potent Pluto and mental Mercury share a signal this Wednesday, sharpening everyone's intellectual abilities. Take nothing at face value, though! Detective Pluto likes to plumb the depths and discover what's hidden in the shadows. Curiosity may have killed the cat, but it's Mercury's calling card. Asking strategic questions can also churn up clues. With these two planets in cahoots, conversations could get pretty suggestive. Pluto is the seducer of the skies, while Mercury is an unapologetic flirt. Circle Wednesday for making your most amorous moves!



On Saturday, the promise of world peace could become a glimmer on the horizon of hope again. Challenger Saturn snaps out of a five-month retrograde and powers forward through Sagittarius — the sign that governs global relations and higher truths. Since Saturn went to sleep on the 25th of March, we've seen police brutality hit the breaking point, disastrous Trumpnados, international violence, and critical levels of xenophobia. But here's hoping the sensible planet's U-turn restores some sanity to our world. On a personal level, forward-moving Saturn can help us put structure behind our dreams — particularly Sagittarius-related ones like applying to university programs, traveling cross-continentally, publishing, and starting entrepreneurial ventures. Multicultural relationships will benefit from the strengthening powers of Saturn. Simply put, #LoveWins.



