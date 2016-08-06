Um, We're Pretty Sure Calvin Harris Is Trolling Taylor Swift In His New Video

Ok, so on the surface, Calvin Harris's new video looks like he's just living his best life, enjoying a summer vacation in Cabo. In his visual for John Newman's "Olé," the duo enjoys a boat ride with a group of women, strolls along the beach, and chills by the jacuzzi. But as Cosmopolitan points out, there may be more to this video than meets the eye. In fact, the video bears striking similarities to the heavily photographed life of Hiddleswift — a.k.a. Harris's ex Taylor Swift and new boyfriend Tom Hiddleston.
The theory makes sense, especially considering the lyrics to the Harris-penned song: "I see online that you begun to be a good girl and take trips with your boyfriend," Newman croons. "Being attentive, continue to pretend...There's no telling how far you can go."
That already felt like some Swift shade, and now, there's no denying there are some pretty interesting parallels between the video and Hiddleswift IRL.
Remember when the duo were first photographed on a set of rocks in Rhode Island?
Revealed: Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston's romance https://t.co/jNB79TGUyo pic.twitter.com/qHtuUA2nOe— The Sun Showbiz (@TheSunShowbiz) June 15, 2016
Well, one of Harris's video girls is perched on a very similar set of rocks...
If that's not enough to convince you, there were those shots of Hiddleswift + HiddleMama on the beach:
Tom Hiddleston's mom thinks Taylor Swift is "the loveliest." https://t.co/q2stXp2hCw pic.twitter.com/HdGY5ymfbF— MSN Entertainment (@MSN_Entertain) June 29, 2016
And here, coincidentally Harris and co are taking a casual walk in the sand as well...
You may also recall this couple-y shot of Swift and friends lounging in rocking chairs on the 4th of July:
Notice any similarities here?
A little suspicious, if you ask us. But perhaps the most troll-y move of the entire sun-drenched clip is the ending. It seems like Mr. Harris might be sending a sarcastic message to T.Swift, yes?
Let's just say we're over here sipping our tea. Watch the full video below:
