Um, We're Pretty Sure Calvin Harris Is Trolling Taylor Swift In His New Video

Ok, so on the surface, Calvin Harris's new video looks like he's just living his best life, enjoying a summer vacation in Cabo. In his visual for John Newman's "Olé," the duo enjoys a boat ride with a group of women, strolls along the beach, and chills by the jacuzzi. But as Cosmopolitan points out , there may be more to this video than meets the eye. In fact, the video bears striking similarities to the heavily photographed life of Hiddleswift — a.k.a. Harris's ex Taylor Swift and new boyfriend Tom Hiddleston.The theory makes sense, especially considering the lyrics to the Harris-penned song: "I see online that you begun to be a good girl and take trips with your boyfriend," Newman croons. "Being attentive, continue to pretend...There's no telling how far you can go."That already felt like some Swift shade, and now, there's no denying there are some pretty interesting parallels between the video and Hiddleswift IRL.Remember when the duo were first photographed on a set of rocks in Rhode Island?