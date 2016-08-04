Even if you're not familiar with the phrase "May-December romance," you've definitely seen one out in the wild — and without a doubt on the silver screen. When you notice that one member of a couple is much older than the other, then you've stumbled upon the trope in action. Another thing you've probably picked up on: In heterosexual iterations of these relationships, it's typically the man who has more than a couple years on his female partner. While of course there are plenty of exceptions — both on-screen and in the real world (Demi Moore, we're looking at you) — the truth is that you're just more likely to see an older man with a young woman.
So which big-screen couples fall into this camp? We've pulled together a list of the most memorable May-December love matches in movies. Spoiler: Some of these lovers aren't even in the same generation.
