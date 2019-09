If news of Frank Ocean’s new album finally being released on Friday had you hyperventilating yesterday, you might want to take a few deep breaths before you read on.At OVO Fest last night, Kanye West made an announcement that has shaken the hip hop world and – if it materialises – could change your life.“Toronto, I got one question for you,” he shouted to the crowd. “Is ya’ll ready for this album? I’m not talking about Pablo. I’m not talking about VIEWS. I want to ask y’all, y’all ready for this album?”He then pointed at Drake before pointing at himself, the Independent reported Drake then asked: “What my brother was asking before was, are you ready if we make an album?” reported Hip Hop DX . “That’s what he was asking.”The hip-hop heavyweights have worked together before, but only rarely. Kanye recently contributed a verse to Drake's Pop Style (which was later cut.)If Yeezy and Drizzy collaborate on a full album, the results will be explosive. The Life of Pablo and VIEWS , their respective albums, are two of the biggest releases of the year so far, so any big project they co-create will almost certainly break the internet.Watch the announcement here...