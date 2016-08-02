If news of Frank Ocean’s new album finally being released on Friday had you hyperventilating yesterday, you might want to take a few deep breaths before you read on.
At OVO Fest last night, Kanye West made an announcement that has shaken the hip hop world and – if it materialises – could change your life.
“Toronto, I got one question for you,” he shouted to the crowd. “Is ya’ll ready for this album? I’m not talking about Pablo. I’m not talking about VIEWS. I want to ask y’all, y’all ready for this album?”
He then pointed at Drake before pointing at himself, the Independent reported.
Drake then asked: “What my brother was asking before was, are you ready if we make an album?” reported Hip Hop DX. “That’s what he was asking.”
The hip-hop heavyweights have worked together before, but only rarely. Kanye recently contributed a verse to Drake's Pop Style (which was later cut.)
If Yeezy and Drizzy collaborate on a full album, the results will be explosive. The Life of Pablo and VIEWS, their respective albums, are two of the biggest releases of the year so far, so any big project they co-create will almost certainly break the internet.
Watch the announcement here...
Kanye West & Drake announce a collaboration album onstage at OVO Fest tonight pic.twitter.com/WfYfSYmPti— G.O.O.D. Music Facts (@GOODMusicFacts_) August 2, 2016
