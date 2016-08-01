Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Littlest Bee, Saint West, In Adorable Video

Kids know way too much about technology these days. Just look at Saint West who is already killing the Snapchat game.



The eight-month-old son of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian has made a few brief appearances in his mum's social media stories before. But, in this new video in particular, he is finally front and centre.



And he couldn't be any cuter.



Adorned with some the finest of filters — the voice-altering bumble bee — Saint stares into the camera with his big bug eyes. As soon as the camera lingers on Saint, you can see North pushing her head to be in the shot.



From one big sister to another, I totally get how annoying it is when the new baby gets all the attention. But hopefully she's getting used to it, or at least willing to appreciate how damn precious her little bro is.

