The reigning King supreme of The Ego, Kanye Yeezy West, has made his most radical move yet: admitting that his headline performance at Glastonbury in 2015 was not quite up to scratch. Things didn't get off to a smooth start when a petition to get the rapper off the bill began three months prior to his performance.
In a conversation with BBC Radio 1's Annie Mac, Kanye admitted to feeling "depressed" about the show, noting that glitchy sound issues rocked his nerves: “It was incredible. I started off the show and I completely messed up the music,” he said, “I’m a bit of a perfectionist so it really put me into a slightly depressed state.
“It put me back in the position of when I was in high school and I got fired from my job, or when I played my music for R Kelly and he told me he was going to sign me, and then three months later I didn't have any money, I couldn't afford a haircut, I couldn't take my girlfriend to the movies and I'm still in my momma's bedroom, working on beats and I was that close to being signed by R Kelly.”
It's hard to imagine Kanye bottling it, but the performance suffered from issues beyond the rapper's control. He was forced to re-start his blockbuster hit "Black Skinhead" after wayward comedian, Lee Nelson, rushed the stage. Kanye did, however, forget the lyrics to Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody", much to Twitter's disbelief.
"I don't usually get nervous, I prepare, I get fully prepared. When that music messed up in the beginning, it tapped into my nerves and when you're nervous or vulnerable, something special and something different can happen," he told Mac.
In the interview, Kanye went on to reveal some rather humble projects he's working on including a collab with homeware monolith Ikea, and running for President.
"We're numb to the fact that it was seven police shootings in the beginning of July... we're numb to places on the earth that we don't live – like our life is okay but it's okay for other people's lives to not be okay.
"When I talk about the idea of being President, I'm not saying I have any political views, I don't have views on politics, I just have a view on humanity, on people, on the truth. If there is anything that I can do with my time and my day, to somehow make a difference while I'm alive, I'm going to try to do it."
Stranger things have happened. Donald Trump, anyone?
The full interview will be available this evening on Annie Mac's BBC Radio 1 show from 7pm tonight.
